TMW.Suite and TruckRight join forces

BELLEVILLE, Ont. — The TMW Suite (TMS) and TruckRight driver recruiting and rentention system have teamed up to improve workflow for users.

According to the companies, through the integration, driver data created or modified within the TruckRight portal is automatically pushed to a driver profile within the TMW.Suite solution. This enables carrier, broker and 3PL users of TMW.Suite to access up-to-date driver names, license numbers, contact information and other valuable data without the need to re-key information.

The TMS enables carriers, 3PLs, and other users to integrate and control virtually every operational function and service associated with the end-to-end transportation process.