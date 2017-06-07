TMW unveils new Reveal Series

CLEVELAND, Ohio — TMW Systems’ Reveal Series cloud-based business intelligence and data analytics platform is now available as an add-on for users of the Appian FinalMile solutions.

The optional Reveal Series lets users leverage big data within their businesses through advanced, transportation-specific data models and visualization tools. By using these tools in conjunction with Appian FinalMile solutions, TMW says users can analyze a broad range of metrics – including route profitability, route planning efficiency and driver performance – and assess a variety of “what if” scenarios.

“TMW Reveal Series brings the power of big data analytics to fleets looking for ways to dramatically increase the efficiency and competitiveness of their final mile operations,” said Brian Larwig, vice-president and general manager, TMW Systems. “These new tools enable users to generate actionable intelligence critical not only to how they operate their businesses today but also to enhance their competitive position in the years ahead.”

To learn more about TMW Reveal Series, contact a TMW representative and visit: www.tmwsystems.com/big-data.