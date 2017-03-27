TomTom Bridge adds ELD capability

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – TomTom says its Bridge ELD (electronic logging device) kit will provide truckers with the tools they need for electronic logging.

The company partnered with M2M DataSmart, a wireless data service provider, to provide ELD capabilities to drivers. It includes an in-truck toolbox with mount and power cable, a vehicle-specific connector and a subscription to the hours-of-service app from M2M DataSmart.

The TomTom Bridge is a rugged navigation device built for professional drivers, the company says. It now provides an out-of-the-box ELD solution, to meet the coming mandates in the US and Canada. All truckers who must record hours-of-service in the US will have to do so electronically by December of this year.

“The transportation industry is changing rapidly. As a company that embraces movement and change, we are constantly innovating to meet our customers’ needs,” said Jocelyn Vigreux, president of TomTom North America. “The TomTom Bridge is built for life on the road. A large number of truckers are already using our device worldwide and the kit will help them work smarter and move faster.”

The TomTom Bridge supplies a fully customizable interface and Qualcomm Snapdragon processor on a seven-inch screen. In addition to wireless connectivity, it includes the integration of applications and direct connection to TomTom Bridge’s hardware features such as Near-Field Communication, an integrated camera, flash, Bluetooth, a loud speaker for vehicle use, and a custom charging cradle that can be mounted in any vehicle.

The ELD kit will be available from M2M DataSmart beginning in April across North America. For info, see www.tomtom.com/bridge.