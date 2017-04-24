TomTom introduces new ELD manager

TAMPA, Fla. – TomTom Telematics revealed its new WebFleet ELD Manager solution today.

The new device was created as a solution to help fleets meet the new FMCSA ELD mandate surrounding hours of service (HOS). It incorporates hardware and software components to help fleets comply with the FMCSA mandate. Key components include: TomTom PRO 8275M/8275M Truck, TomTom Link 530, and a dedicated application for HOS and driver vehicle inspection reports (DVIR) recording, powered by eFleetSuite from ISE. eFleetSuite captures all required information for the driver’s log and automatically calculates driver’s time remaining based on various daily and weekly limits. Comprehensive back-office reporting allows fleet personnel to make proactive decisions to avoid HOS violations and focus on resource optimization.

Integral to the WebFleet ELD Manager solution, the TomTom PRO 8275M is a fully customizable, connected open platform driver terminal, with many readymade apps already available in the TomTom Telematics app center. It combines the latest navigation and fleet technology in a ruggedized 7-inch touchscreen driver terminal with lifetime maps and lifetime TomTom Traffic1, truck specific routing (where required), rear camera support, and near field communications.

“ISE is honored to be chosen by TomTom Telematics for its ELD and DVIR deployments. eFleetSuite was developed using ISE’s deep transportation experience and provides TomTom Telematics a fully featured compliance application that will help fleet customers achieve productivity gains, safety improvements and reduced CSA scores,” said ISE Chris Nelson, vice-president, ISE Fleet Services.

“This is a compliance solution that fleets can rely on, delivered by a trusted global brand,” says Torsten Gruenzig, director of North American sales, TomTom Telematics. “WebFleet ELD Manager and the TomTom PRO 8 series driver terminals offer fleet businesses so much more value than just providing peace of mind around compliance. Our complete, turnkey solution can be customized to a fleet’s business processes and workflows, including integration possibilities through a proven telematics open platform. It also comes with one of the most comprehensive fleet management solutions on the market today, allowing owner/operators to empower their mobile workforce to work smarter, run their operations with greater efficiency, and leverage data to make better business decisions.”