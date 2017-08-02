Toyo Tire introduces new on/off road drive tire

RICHMOND, B.C. — Toyo Tire Canada introduced a new on/off road drive tire this week, called the M588.

This new medium truck tire has been designed specifically for severe service applications in the Canadian market. It is a heavy duty on/off road drive tire recommended for use in the energy sector, mining, and logging operations. The 33/32nd” deep tread tire has stone ejectors in all channels that help protect the casing from stone damage. In addition, large blocks with a high void ratio design improve traction in both on and off road applications.

The M588 is currently available in 11R22.5 16 ply and 11R24.5 16 ply.