Toyo Tires add new sizes for M920, M149 tires

CYPRESS, Calif. — Toyo Tires has expanded two of its commercial tire products — the Toyo M920 drive tire and the Toyo M149 super single.

New sizes added to the M920 lineup include a 315/80R22.5 with a Load Index of L, also an 11R24.5 and a 285/75R24.5. The total M920 size range now includes:

Size Load/Speed Ply Rating Load Range

225/70R19.5 128/126N 14 G

245/70R19.5 133/131N 14 G

11R22.5 144/142L 14 G

11R22.5 146/143L 16 H

295/75R22.5 144/141L 14 G

315/80R22.5 157/154L 20 L

11R24.5 149/146L 16 H

285/75R24.5 144/141L 14 G

In addition, the M149 is now also available in a larger 425/65R22.5 size tire. Both sizes feature rugged 20-ply load ratings.

“The M920 and M149 have delivered great performance and a lower cost per mile for our commercial customers,” said Mike Graber, senior product manager, commercial truck tires Toyo Tire U.S.A. Corp. “These added sizes will expand the applications that will benefit from longer tread life and better retreadability.”