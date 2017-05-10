TP Commericial Solutions rolls out new tire

ROME, Ga. — TP Commercial Solutions has a new tire for sale for long-haul and regional all position applications: the Formula Drive II tire.

“The Formula Driver II tire is the first tire to launch in the Formula by Pirelli product line. It performed very well in testing across multiple environments and applications, delivering great value in mileage, handling and durability thanks to Pirelli SATT technology” said Clif Armstrong, president of TP Commercial Solutions LLC.

According to Pirelli, the Formula Driver II features three unique benefits:

Mileage: an optimized tread pattern featuring siping at the groove edges resists irregular wear Safety: large circumferential grooves combined with the optimized structure provides better stability and handling on dry and wet conditions Durability: stone ejector elements at the bottom of the grooves prevent stones trapping, improving retreadability and durability.

For more product or sales information, visit www.pirelli.com/commercial/us.