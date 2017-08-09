Trail King Industries reveals new trailer

MITCHELL, S.D. — Trail King Industries announced it is rolling out a new trailer.

The new is Commercial MG-HG detachable gooseneck trailer features interchangeable gooseneck styles and is engineered to offer exceptional corrosion resistance, the company said. Moisture trapping areas have been designed out of the structure of the trailer, minimizing the build-up of road debris and moisture accumulation that leads to corrosion. The entire trailer is primed and painted before air, hydraulic, and electrical lines and decking are installed for complete protection from the elements.

“Our newest detachable gooseneck delivers the strength and dependable performance that Trail King is known for,” said Rick Farris, vice-president of sales and marketing for Trail King Industries. “The Commercial MG-HG represents the next step in the evolution of our mechanical gooseneck trailer. The most notable demonstration of this is its ability to accommodate a variety of gooseneck styles. The Commercial MG-HG offers the most standard equipment of any trailer of its kind on the market, plus a variety of options, for the ultimate in hauling versatility.”

Trail King will be showcasing the Commercial MG-HG at the National Commercial Vehicle Show in Atlanta, Ga. September 25-28, 2017 in booth #3470.