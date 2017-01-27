TrailerCaddy offers alternative to shunt trucks

LITTLE FALLS, Minn. – A new TrailerCaddy Terminal Tractor has been developed, which the manufacturer says will cost about a quarter of the cost of a new shunt truck.

The TrailerCaddy allows the operator to reposition trailers while walking alongside the unit. It features a wagon wheel steering mechanism.

The battery-powered TrailerCaddy can be operated by any employee, eliminating the need for dedicated shunt truck drivers. Removable ball and pintle attachments allow it to pull bumper pull equipment and cargo.

A push pad can be used to push stalled heavy trucks. For more, see the video here or visit the company’s Website here.