TransComply endorses carrier training program for FDA compliance

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – TransComply has endorsed an online awareness training program regarding the safe transportation of perishable food offered by the University of Tennessee’s Center for Agriculture and Food Security and Preparedness (CAFSP).

The training –expected to be available by March 20 – is designed to help motor carriers comply with the training requirements of the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) rule on sanitary transportation of human and animal food.

The FDA rule requires that carrier personnel involved in transporting food regulated by the rule receive awareness training in cases where the shipper and carrier have agreed that the carrier is responsible for sanitary conditions during transportation. Carriers with more than $27.5 million in annual revenue must comply by April 6, 2017. Smaller carriers with more than $500,000 in annual revenue must comply by April 6, 2018.

TransComply’s recommendation of CAFSP for the FDA awareness training is based on several factors and functionalities. The CAFSP course:

• Was adapted from CAFSP’s FDA-approved content;

• Can be delivered to truck drivers and other key personnel online at their convenience;

• Permits training and review of material at an individual’s own pace with simplified testing

throughout to ensure comprehension of key points;

• Automatically issues the trainee a certificate upon completion that carriers can obtain

from the driver and place in a driver’s qualification file; and

• Can be combined easily with TransComply education on best practices and requirements

of the FDA rule

“CAFSP’s expertise in food safety and security training and its platform’s ability to generate the FDA-mandated documentation make its awareness training a natural choice as the deadline looms for large carriers,” says Avery Vise, president of TransComply. “We believe the combined CAFSP/TransComply module offers drivers and other personnel solid grounding in keeping food safe and reducing legal risks for carriers.”

For more information on the courses, visit http://www.vet.utk.edu/cafsp/online/sthf.php.