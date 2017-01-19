Truck-Lite unveils new 4-inch combination lamp

FALCONER, N.Y. — Truck-Lite has added the 44 series stop/turn/tail and back-up combination lamp to its existing 44 series offerings.

Truck-Lite says the the 44 series stop/turn/tail and back-up combination lamp perform the functions of two lamps in one unit and is available in flange or grommet mounts. The lamp also features a hardwired connector for tight-packaging applications, and 3-position LED Fit ‘N Forget AMP connectors that are compatible with existing connection points on the vehicle harness.

The company’s new, signature-style 4-inch combination lamp meets or exceeds all FMVSS 108 requirements when properly installed, even on vehicles over 80 inches wide. The stop function offers the same appearance and performance that the market has come to appreciate, and its distinct back-up feature provides a clear indication of the white reverse signal without impairing the effectiveness of the stop/turn/tail lamp when both are illuminated, thus staying true to Truck-Lite’s commitment of providing the safest and highest-quality visibility systems on the market.

Truck-Lite’s newest combination lamp can be ordered easily using the following custom part numbers: 44550R, 44551R and 44556R.