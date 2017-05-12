Vision Truck Group offering Mobil Delvac as featured lubricant

CAMBRIDGE, Ont. – Mobil Delvac has announced it has become the featured brand of commercial lubricants at Vision Truck Group.

Vision customers can now choose a wide range of Mobil Delvac engine oils, coolants, greases, and driveline fluids at the Mack and Volvo dealership. Vision has six locations in Ontario.

“Since our customers vary both in size and specialty, they need products that are as high-performing and reliable as Mobil Delvac lubricants,” said John Slotegraaf, president, Vision Truck Group. “We look forward to helping more of our customers realize the enhanced performance and protection benefits that Mobil Delvac lubricants are known for delivering.”