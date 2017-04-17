Wabash names Eco Flaps preferred provider

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – Eco Flaps aerodynamic splash guards have been named a preferred provider by Wabash National for its commercial dry and refrigerated van trailers, the company announced.

“We couldn’t be more excited about this new partnership with Wabash National,” said Asa Hazelwood, director of sales for Eco Flaps. “Wabash National is the leader in innovation. As the only aerodynamic flap option, we fit Wabash National’s commitment to new technology and increasing value to their customer base. Eco Flaps also supports Wabash National’s commitment to safety, as our product reduces road spray and makes highways safer for professional drivers and motorists.”

Eco Flaps says it offers the industry’s only SmartWay-verified mud flaps. Fuel savings have been verified at 1.25%.

“We’re always looking for new technologies and innovative ideas that benefit our customers,” said Nick Adler, vice-president of global strategic sourcing, Wabash National Corporation. “This product complements our suite of proprietary trailer aerodynamic solutions, which includes side skirts, tail devices and a nose gap reducer. Selecting Eco Flaps as a preferred aerodynamic mud flap on our van trailers makes sense for customers looking for additional fuel economy.”