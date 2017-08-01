Xantrex rolls out new sine wave inverter line

BURNABY, B.C. — Xantrex announced the release of its Freedom X sine wave inverter line.

Available in 1,000- and 2,000-watt units, with an optional built-in 3-stage battery charger (Freedom XC), the new inverters bring more surge power and precise electrical power in a rugged package, designed for the trucking industry.

According to Mitul Chandrani, senior marketing manager for Xantrex business at Schneider Electric, the new inverters feature two times surge power for up to two seconds for motor loads.

“That’s a big advancement for high-frequency sine wave inverters, and a welcome sight for truckers who want to use power tools and other initial high-draw devices,” Chandrani said. “Other sine wave inverters might get up to a ½ second in surge power, and can’t handle the surge — it will shut down the inverter. Our Freedom X performs when others can’t. It’s best-in-class.”

While the Xantrex Freedom X works in unison with traditional batteries, it was also designed to work with and recharge Lithium-ion batteries. “Li-ion batteries are relatively new to the trucking industry – they offer more power in a compact size, and can be discharged to lower levels than traditional gel or lead acid batteries,” said Chandrani. “We think they’re the wave of the future, and the Freedom X is the only inverter in its class with the unique algorithms needed for recharging.”

According to Chandrani, the Freedom X, like its sister inverters – the Freedom HF and HFS – can charge dead batteries drained to 0 volts. In addition, the new inverters can be quickly installed, thanks to quick connect terminals. Improved climate protection means the inverter will provide full output in temperatures ranging from -4 to 104 degrees Fahrenheit.

The Freedom X also has the fastest AC transfer time in its class.

“When the truck is plugged into shore power, our inverter quickly senses the change in the power source and transfers the load virtually uninterrupted,” said Chandrani. “Lessor quality inverters, with slow transfer times, can see devices ‘shut down’ when a power transfer happens.”

The Xantrex Freedom X and XC come with a display panel that can be mounted in the sleeper. It shows the AC and battery current, plus has a status bar displaying the percent of inverter output.