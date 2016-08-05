Canadian ELD mandate could be in place by spring 2017

TORONTO, Ont. – Transport Canada announced Aug. 3 that it would be proposing to amend the hours of service (HOS) regulations to mandate the use of electronic logging devices (ELDs) by federally-regulated motor carriers and commercial vehicle drivers.
The Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) said Transport Canada would launch a consultation process which should occur in early 2017 and be followed by the 60-day comment period and a final rule, including a compliance date that the department said would be one or two years prior to the mandate’s completion, which could be published as soon as spring of 2017.
“The momentum is clearly building towards a mandate,” said the president and CEO of the Alliance, David Bradley. “CTA will actively participate in the consultations.”
The CTA said the government would like to have the Canadian ELD law fall in line with the one established in the US by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, which proposes a December 2017 compliance date for ELDs meeting the new US technical specifications and December 2019 for existing automatic onboard recording devices.
A release by the Canadian Council of Motor Transport Administration of a draft ELD technical standard and the release of Transport Canada’s cost-benefit analysis, which the CTA said is likely to show a strong net benefit for an ELD mandate by roughly a two-to-one ratio, will both be taken into account during a consultation process.
The CTA said an ELD mandate would come as welcome news, as it has been advocating for the regulation for over a decade. The alliance also said Transport Canada minister Marc Garneau assured the CTA that he supported an ELD mandate.
“Now we’re seeing his leadership put into action,” said Bradley, who called upon all the provincial governments “to get onboard and start preparing for the introduction of a mirror mandate at the intra-provincial level.”
When ELDS COME ON BROAD THERE WILL BE 10 THOUSAND DRIVERS RETIRING EARLY THEY WILL NOT PUT UP WITH ELD.THATS WHAT I HEAR ON THE ROAD ALREADY.ELD WILL NOT WORK FOR CITY DEL. DRIVERS ARE ALWAYS RACING AGAINT THE CLOCK AN RUNNING TIRED.
Sure is a good thing city drivers are exempted. Any driver who can’t get his job done legally should go do something else. The biggest problem is the culture. You don’t see the corner cutting, pushing safety to the side in aviation. But the only reason the customers in that sector don’t ask the ridiculous is because all airlines play by (mostly) the same rules. Why? the risks both safety and punitive aren’t worth it. The trucking industry needs to catch up.70% of my drivers will be fine, as they are fine now. The other 30% are their own worst enemy, take unnecessary risks and make poor decisions. If ELD’s cull the herd, so be it.
The company I drive for gets around the frequent overages in daily hours by just putting the extra hours on office staff (by creating a dummy log) who have their truck license but don’t drive anymore. What’s to stop this when ELDs come online?
Federally- regulated. Does this mean if you stay in one Province there,s no
mandated??
This ELD is coming and I do welcome it but the way every one playing the game it will be a wash and the problem will only grow bigger. What I could see if a Canadian driver go to the State he will have to use one of these ELD and if not he will be fined and hopefully the company he also work for.
We will see in Canada perhaps with ELD in truck more team driving like four temporary workers with same name driving in turn.
@meslippery You are correct, as of right now the proposal would just apply to extraprovincial motor carriers. However, as David Bradley states near the end of the article the provincial governments need to get on board in support of an interprovincial ELD Mandate. You can expect that when the Canadian ELD Mandate is published it will apply to both intraprovincial and extraprovincial carriers.
ELD will not change the industry very much. Carriers will still under cut, cheat the rules and out bid each other. I don’t condone these practices but it will still go on. The truck doesn’t come to a stop at 14 hrs drivers can still violate the rules, it just makes it easier for enforcement so let’s not kid each other shippers will still demand unrealistic appointment times. Mr Bradley needs to get out of the board room and see how this industry really operates. When ELD finely come into play we all aren’t going to meet Oz or the yellow brick road as some political types might have you believe
Were are we all going to park when are hours are up the truck stops are full by 7 each night .O yea pre plan ..LOL ..
They are fine to use, been using one for a few years and it cuts down on paper work and mistakes we all make from time to time. If your dispatcher does not give you enough time to get to a destination then perhaps say something and stop complaining about safety.
I run legal; I run only in my home province. I’ve have run ELD systems in the past and if I’m forced to operate them again I will take my 30 odd years of experience and RETIRE.
Elogs are fine anyone running over hours is just ruining it for everyone else by catering to the actual criminals. Only problem I have running them right now is dispatch does turn around and say oh good you have hours left it says so on the computer so we are going to send you back out again.
They should regulate drivers pay rate too then. Sorry 60-70 a year is shit pay for someone who spends over half thier life away from home.