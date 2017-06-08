Drivewyze adds 23 Alberta weigh station sites to bypass program

EDMONTON, Alta. – Drivewyze has added 23 PreClear vehicle inspection sites (VIS) throughout Alberta, which will bring the total to 48 locations along several key provincial and Trans-Canada routes in the province.

Alberta Motor Transport Association (AMTA) Partners in Compliance (PIC) members can now take advantage of the additional locations, as the program has chosen Drivewyze as its exclusive technology provider for bypass services.

“We were pleased to partner with Drivewyze in providing our carriers with Drivewyze PreClear,” said AMTA president Lorraine Card. “PIC is a program with Alberta’s highest roadway safety ranking, and this service – available only to our PIC members – adds to that.”

The Drivewyze PreClear bypass service became operational in April, which was the Edmonton-based company’s first in Canada – the program is operational in 40 U.S. states.

“The expansion of our bypass service into Alberta—our home province in Canada— represents an important next step in the continued expansion of North America’s largest bypass service network,” said Brian Heath, president and CEO of Drivewyze. “Alberta PIC members no longer have to maintain dated transponder technology, which can get damaged or lost.”

Heath added that the program means participating PIC members don’t always need to pull into open weigh stations, but instead, only a small sampling of carriers, which saves money and time.

In April, over 2,000 participating PIC member trucks received nearly 15,000 weigh station bypasses in Alberta, saving an estimated $200,000 in fuel and operation costs.

“The addition of Drivewyze will help our commercial vehicle inspection officers automate processing of PIC members, better focus their resources on manual inspections, and lower the volume of trucks entering weigh stations,” said Steve Callahan, chief of the Alberta Commercial Vehicle Enforcement branch. “As a result, they’ll be better able to deal with ever-increasing truck traffic in the province.”

The PIC program is a partnership between the AMTA and Alberta’s Ministry of Transportation and CVE. To achieve membership, carriers must pass a National Safety Code audit, achieve a Certificate of Recognition, and complete quarterly safety reports.