FMCSA to host listening session on autonomous trucks

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The US Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) will host a public listening session on the topic of highly automated commercial vehicles.

The session will take place Apr. 24 from 9:30 a.m. till noon EST. The session is taking place at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta hotel, and will be available online as well. The agency wants to solicit public opinion on issues related to the design, development, testing, and deployment of highly automated commercial vehicles.

To tune in online, visit www.fmcsa.dot.gov for instructions.