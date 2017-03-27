OOIDA calls on Trump to ditch bad trucking regs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA) is encouraging the Trump administration to “knock out bad regs.”

The organization, representing small business truckers, launched its campaign at the Mid-America Trucking Show. It’s encouraging members to push back against excessive trucking regulations.

“We are concerned that the promise to reduce regulations will instead turn into an effort by policy makers in Washington D.C. to add even more burdensome regulations,” said Todd Spencer, executive vice-president of OOIDA. “Congress should be working to eliminate costly regulations like ELDs (electronic logging devices) and speed limiters rather than adding even more rules and red tape.”

For more info, visit www.fightingfortruckers.com.