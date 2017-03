TORONTO, Ont. – CITT is reminding supply chain and logistics professionals that courses towards its CITT—Certified Logistics Professional (CCLP) designation begin May 1.

Afterwards, new courses won’t begin until the fall. Prospective students are urged to register immediately if they wish to earn their designation as quickly as possible. Online registration is available here.

For more info, call 416-363-5696 or e-mail info@citt.ca.