I-85 collapse won’t affect trucking much: DAT

ATLANTA, Ga. — Atlanta’s I-85 bridge collapse won’t affect spot market truckload freight much, according to Ken Harper, marketing director at DAT Solutions.

In a recent blog post , Harper explained how the bridge which collapsed after a major fire on March 30, isn’t a major truck lane.

“Most trucks have to take I-285 to go around Atlanta, not through it,” he wrote. “Traffic jams will slow freight entering and leaving the Atlanta market for the next few months, but the impact on truckload freight is likely to be limited to freight going to and from Charlotte and the Carolinas and other points north. That accounts for about 10% of Atlanta’s truck traffic.”