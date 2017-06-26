Accuride shakes up sales and marketing division

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Accuride Corporation announced today that it has realigned its sales and marketing organization in an effort to better support the needs of its global customers following its recent acquisition of KIC LLC.

According to Accuride, the new organizational structure and assignments strengthen the geographic coverage of the company’s sales team and assigns sales leaders to direct customer relationship and business growth in the OEM, Trailer, Aftermarket and Military business segments.

Accuride has promoted Chad Monroe to senior vice-president of sales & marketing and business development. In his new role, Monroe will be reporting directly to Accuride president and CEO Rick Dauch. Monroe is responsible for all corporate sales and marketing activities in the global Truck and Trailer OEM and Aftermarket segments. He will work closely with the Accuride Executive Leadership team to support the continued expansion of Accuride’s Wheels, Gunite and KIC businesses. Monroe served as v.p. of OEM sales and business development for Accuride since 2014. He joined Accuride in May 2006 from the Ford Motor Company and earned his bachelor’s degree and MBA from Brigham Young University.

“Accuride has re-shaped our Sales & Marketing team to better serve our global customers and support the strategic expansion of our business,” Dauch said. “This new structure – which benefits from the addition of veteran KIC sales personnel – broadens our regional coverage to increase customer contact and service worldwide. We have also appointed dedicated Sales leaders to grow our business in the principal industry segments and sales channels we serve. These improvements reflect our response to conversations with customers, input from our Distributor Advisory Council and our commitment to deepen relationships with customers on a global basis.”

The following are the leaders of Accuride’s integrated Sales & Marketing team reporting directly to Chad Monroe:

Dan McGivney is promoted to vice-president, OEM sales, truck, and is responsible for all Truck OEM accounts on a global basis. Reporting to McGivney in this role, among others, is George Anderson, director, OEM Sales, who is responsible for the Daimler and Volvo/Mack accounts.

Neil McIrvin is appointed vice-president, OEM sales, trailer and municipal. Previously vice-president of sales for KIC, McIrvin is responsible for the growth of Accuride’s Trailer, Axle & Suspension and Municipal accounts globally.

Drew Hofley continues as vice-president, regional and aftermarket sales, with responsibility for leading Accuride’s North American Regional Sales team and Aftermarket segment focus. Reporting directly to Hofley as leaders of the expanded Regional Sales team are, among others:

· Mike Palladino, who is promoted to director, sales, Eastern region.

· John Mays, who is promoted to director, sales, Central region.

· Scott Neill, director, sales, Western region.

In addition, Barbara Coleman, formerly a member of the KIC Sales team, has been promoted to director, national accounts and buying groups. In her new role, Coleman will report directly to Hofley.

Thomas Ruedl, director, European sales, is responsible for managing Accuride’s regional OEM and Aftermarket accounts in Europe.

Dick Unrath is appointed director, passenger car and other OEM sales with responsibility for Accuride’s automotive and specialty vehicle OEM accounts.

Jim McManus is appointed national sales director, MMC technology and military, and has responsibility for growing sales of Accuride technologies with a range of military OEM and aftermarket customers.

Separately, Jayne Orr is appointed director, product management, wheels, reporting to Accuride Wheels president Scott Hazlett, and will also maintain specific aftermarket and fleet account responsibilities. Orr previously was director, sales, Eastern region.