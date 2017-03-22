ATA Truck Tonnage Index falls in February

ARLINGTON, Va. — The American Trucking Associations’ advanced seasonally adjusted (SA) for-hire Truck Tonnage Index slipped 0.1% in February, following a 2.9% increase in January.

In February, the index equaled 138.7 (2000=100), down from 138.9 in January. The all-time high was 142.7 in February 2016.

Year-over-year, the SA index decreased 2.8%.

Year-to-date, compared with the same two months in 2016, the index is off 0.1%. For all of 2016, tonnage was up 2.5%.

“February’s numbers, especially the year-over-year drop, might surprise some as several other economic indicators were positive in February,” said ATA Chief Economist Bob Costello. “However, I’m not worried about the decline from February last year as it was really due to very difficult comparisons more than anything else: February 2016 was abnormally strong.

“Looking ahead, signs remain mostly positive for truck tonnage, including lower inventory levels, better manufacturing activity, solid housing starts, good consumer spending, as well as an increase in the oil rig count – all of which are drivers of freight volumes.”