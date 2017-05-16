Atlantic Driving Championships set for May 27

DIEPPE, N.B. – The annual Atlantic Driving Championships are set for May 27 in Masstown, N.S.

The competition includes a written test, pre-trip inspection and field test course, which is divided into 2a-axle, 4-axle, 5-axle and B-Train categories. Participating drivers must register before May 19 here.

The event will end with an Awards Banquet, where the winners of each category will be presented with an award along with the Rookie of the Year and Team Awards.

For additional information about this event, visit our website www.apta.ca or call the APTA office at 506-855-2782.