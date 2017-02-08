Atlas Canada helps fight hunger, reduce food waste

OAKVILLE, Ont. — Atlas Canada announced recently that is has partnered with Move for Hunger, a national non-profit organization that mobilizes the relocation industry to fight hunger and reduce food waste, to provide much-needed assistance to food banks across Canada.

According to Move for Hunger, people tend to throw a lot of things away when they move, including perfectly good food.

As proud partners of Move For Hunger, Atlas Canada’s partner agents will now be collecting non-perishable food from their customers and delivering it to local food banks.

“Atlas is the first Canadian van line to join us as a partner,” said Adam Lowy, executive director and founder of Move For Hunger. “Food insecurity is on the rise throughout Canada. We’re grateful that Atlas Canada recognized the urgency of the problem, and has made a commitment to helping people in the communities they serve.”

Barry Schellenberg, president of Atlas Canada added: “Atlas is proud to partner with Move for Hunger and it is such a great fit for our organization. Our customers who are moving can donate food and the Atlas agents will transport it to the local food banks. This is a great way for our customers and Atlas agents to give back to their communities.”

For more information about Move For Hunger and how you can make a difference please visit www.MoveForHunger.org.