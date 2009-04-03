Avaal welcomes latest batch of dispatch specialist grads

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Graduating students who successfully completed Avaal Technology’s Dispatch Specialist course received certificates at a ceremony in Brampton March 29. It was the 36th such graduation ceremony for Avaal.

The course is designed to help students effectively manage daily operations in a transportation company, with an emphasis on revenue and profit maximization.

Present as Chief Guest for the ceremony was Harpal Dhaliwal, president of the Education Invention Centre of Canada. Also present as a guest speaker was Claudia Milicevic, senior director and general manager for TransCore. Dr. Ranvir Sharda of the Daily Punjabi Newspaper presided over the event as master of ceremonies.

Graduates from the 36th session included: Gurinder Delhelay, Nirbhai Singh Natt, Mukhtiar S. Brar, Kavitha Thevarajah, Chris Dookeran, Gurcharn Singh, Jatin K. Verma, Sukhminder Mogla, Harneep Singh Bhullar, and Khushwinder Sidhu.

Avaal officials say they are also anticipating the imminent graduation of the company’s first batch of students for the Logistics Specialist diploma program. The program covers the full supply chain and logistics management process, and all modes of transport including rail, ocean, road and air.

For more information on Avaal and its courses, visit www.avaal.com.