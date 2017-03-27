B.C. government announces new truck parking facility and other measures to support industry

NORTH SURREY, B.C. – The B.C. government has committed $17 million toward a new parking facility for truckers on Hwy. 17 under the Port Mann Bridge, and plans to streamline the commercial truck permitting system, as well as evaluate new technology improvements.

The new parking facility is expected to open in the winter of 2018, and will have room for up to 150 trucks, have washrooms, showers, fencing, lighting and other security measures.

The province committed $17 million towards the overall $30 million commercial truck permitting system and technology evaluation effort, with partnership funding from the federal government being sought.

“We are always looking at ways that we can help the commercial trucking industry carry out their business in a more cost-effective manner,” said Surrey-Fleetwood MLA Peter Fassbender, on behalf of Transportation and Infrastructure minister Todd Stone. “By constructing truck parking facilities such as this, and by streamlining permitting and adopting new technologies, we’re helping keep B.C.’s trucking industry operating safely and efficiently.”

“The B.C. Trucking Association appreciates the provincial government taking a leadership role in creating a new truck parking facility, as well as the other improvements announced today,” said B.C. Trucking Association president and CEO Louise Yako. “These initiatives not only eliminate red tape and improve safety, but will help the industry to be more efficient and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Ultimately, consumers will benefit because a more efficient trucking industry means cost-effective goods movement.”

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said it is committing to a number of measures to reduce red tape and improve industry efficiency, including working to replace permit requirements for low-risk oversize and overweight commercial trucks with regulation, as well as increasing the maximum weight permitted on 10-axle container trucks.