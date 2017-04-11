Bandag marks 60 years with launch of new retread campaign

NASHVILLE, Tenn.– Bandag, a part of Bridgestone Americas, is marking its 60th anniversary with the launch of a new global campaign designed to reinvigorate the retread category.

Called Built for Better, the platform is said to unite the Bandag brand globally and position retreads as an innovative, sustainable business solution for fleet customers of any size.

“We continue to invest in the Bandag business to further strengthen our retread performance — from advanced rubber compounds that leverage the latest Bridgestone technology to advanced siping that improves wear performance,” said Joseph Saoud, president, truck bus and retreads, Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations. “The quality of Bandag retreads is getting even better at a time when there are more low-quality tire alternatives coming into the market. For fleets looking to maximize tire performance and drive cost savings, retreads are the smartest choice.”

According to Bandag, after 60 years it has kept an estimated 300 million tires out of the waste stream and saved up to four billion gallons of oil.

“The use of Bandag retreads was a sustainable business practice before sustainability was of worldwide importance, and we continue to raise the bar today,” said Ben Rosenblum, Bandag director of marketing, Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations. “Couple that with the tens of thousands of jobs the retread industry supports in the U.S. and Canada, and it’s clear that retreads are the most responsible choice environmentally and economically.”

