Bendix nears its goal of becoming landfill-free

ELYRIA, Ohio – Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems reveals today that it diverted 96.4% (more than 22 million pounds) of material waste from landfill disposal in 2016, nearing its goal of becoming 100% landfill-free by 2020.

It has also made gains in its quest to reduce 10% of its energy consumption and carbon dioxide emissions, each by 2019 from a 2014 baseline.

“Environmental responsibility is a core commitment at Bendix, and the progress we’re making is a testament to the sustainability mindset all of us have here,” said Maria Gutierrez, director of corporate responsibility and sustainability. “This kind of personal investment matters a great deal as Bendix develops and acts on strategies to meet our green targets. These efforts can make an important difference in our business, the communities we call home, and the future of our planet.”

Bendix said it has an effective two-step plan to increase its waste diversion efforts year-over-year. Step one targets diversion of only industrial waste. Four Bendix facilities are already industrial waste landfill-free, and an additional four facilities are scheduled to follow and reach this milestone in 2017. The second step targets diversion from landfill of all remaining waste, including general trash and cafeteria waste. The company is well on track to reach this overall goal to be landfill-free by 2020.

Company-wide, Bendix saved more than 6.3 million kilowatt hours – translating to a savings of $383,700 – through implementation of energy-efficiency projects over the last 24 months. One site, the Bendix plant in Bowling Green, Kentucky, has already reached its 2019 goal for 10 % reduction in energy consumption.

The savings are due in large part to the company’s continued improvement of lighting efficiency, and a focus on the primary energy consumers – HVAC and compressed air. With efforts well underway, the company aims to be 100% lighting efficient by 2018.