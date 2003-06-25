Big Rig Weekend to be held in Edmonton

EDMONTON, Alta. — The Alberta Motor Transport Association’s (AMTA’s) Truxpo has been cancelled this year, but the association will instead host a Big Rig Weekend Sept. 20.

The event, held at Budweiser Motorsports Park, will feature big rig drag racing, trade show displays, a show’n’shine, sprint car races and a dance featuring country singer Lisa Hewitt.

The show’n’shine will include the following categories: day cab; specialty truck; company truck; antique classic; sleeper unit; truck/trailer combo; and gravel truck.

Cost of admission is $15 for adults and there’s a $30 entry fee for show’n’shine participants.

For information about the show’n’shine, call Donna at 604-576-2092 or to display a booth call Peter at 403-214-3438.