Bison teams up with Missing Children Society of Canada

WINNIPEG, Man. — Bison Transport announced recently that is has partnered with the Missing Children Society of Canada (MCSC) in an effort to bring answers in the ongoing searches for missing children and help to return missing children to a safe haven.

In light of Missing Children’s Month, which takes place over the month of May and International Missing Child Awareness Day on May 25, all Bison employees and drivers have been challenged to download the CodeSearch app, which directly engages partner organizations, like Bison, in the search for missing children. Once signed up to the app, users receive notification of at-risk children who are likely to be in their vicinity. The notification includes information about the missing child, as well as their photo, emergency contact information, and what to do if they see the child. The main goal of the app is to restrict the movement of a missing child. To date, more than 500 Bison Transport employees and drivers have downloaded the app.

“It costs nothing to do this. We have an opportunity to take part in something meaningful, and help return missing children safely to their families,” said Rob Penner, president and CEO of Bison Transport. “We are leaders in the trucking industry, and the first trucking company on board, and we have the responsibility to set the tone and create momentum.”