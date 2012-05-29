Bison Transport, Jessiman Foundation donate $1 million to park conservancy

WINNIPEG, Man. — Bison Transport and the Jessiman Foundation have given a joint gift of $1 million towards the Assiniboine Park Conservancy’s (APC) Imagine a Place Campaign.

The announcement was made yesterday by Rob Penner, executive vice-president and chief operating officer at Bison Transport (founded in 1969 by the Jessiman family), and Peter Jessiman, director of the Jessiman Foundation.

The $1 million gift has been designated in support of various projects within the Assiniboine Park Conservancy’s overall $200 million redevelopment plan and was made in honour of the ongoing efforts and extraordinary commitment to the community made by Bison CEO Donald Streuber, according to company officials. Streuber is also vice-chair of the Assiniboine Park Conservancy.

“Don has played a crucial role in the bold transformation of Assiniboine Park that is currently underway,” said Margaret Redmond, APC president and CEO. “We are so pleased to have him as a part of our team and to see him recognized in this way.”

“We are thrilled to be able to honour Don and thank him for his many years of outstanding leadership, both at Bison Transport and in the many community-based organizations in which he has played a leading role,” said Peter Jessiman on behalf of the Jessiman Foundation. “Along with Don and his family, we share a real passion for Assiniboine Park, and believe wholeheartedly in the impressive redevelopment plan that’s being undertaken.”

Streuber and his family were officially recognized at yesterday’s announcement with the naming of the Streuber Family Children’s Garden. Located inside the east entrance to the Nature Playground, the children’s garden is comprised of a floral area and topiaries that line the path into the playground.

“This is definitely a fitting recognition for a man who genuinely cares about people,” Penner said. “Don has always advocated that true leaders must make the effort and the investments required to build an environment that people want to come to, and that people feel invigorated and enriched for having been there. The Streuber Family Children’s Garden, in the midst of this great park, is exactly such a place. On behalf of everyone at Bison Transport, we are very excited to see the Streuber family and in particular, Don’s efforts and contributions, recognized in this manner.”

“Don has shown a tremendous amount of passion and dedication towards the redevelopment of Assiniboine Park,” said Hartley Richardson, chair of the APC. “It is a pleasure to work alongside him as the vision for the Park becomes a reality.”