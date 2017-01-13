Bison’s Penner adds CEO to title

WINNIPEG, Man. – Bison Transport announced recently that its president Rob Penner is now president and chief executive officer.

The new title is effective immediately.

Penner joined the Bison team in 1991, moved through all aspects of operations and was promoted to president in 2015. He is active on the CTA Board of Directors, the MTA and is set to take over as chairman of the Truckload Carriers Association this March.

“It is my privilege and honor to present Rob with this opportunity and challenge,” said Don Streuber. “Rob has already had a distinguished career and his knowledge of the industry and insight of our business will bring continued development and growth to Bison Transport.”