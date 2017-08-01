Breadner Trailer named exclusive dealer for Stoughton refrigerated trailers

STOUGHTON, Wisc. — Breadner Trailer Sales has been designated the exclusive dealer of Stoughton brand refrigerated trailers in the provinces of Ontario and Quebec in Canada.

Based in Breslau, Ont. BTS has been a successful Stoughton dry van dealer for almost 30 years. Stoughton Trailers’ extensive family of dealerships covers the entire United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Stoughton Trailers will begin full production of its new line of refrigerated trailer products in Q1 of 2018. BTS has been an active partner in the product development process by providing design specification input and participating in the prototype-testing program. The new refrigerated trailer has completed a regimented testing program with very positive results. Stoughton Trailers will unveil its new refrigerated trailer at the North American Commercial Vehicle exhibition in Atlanta, Georgia on September 25, 2017.

“Breadner Trailer Sales brings decades of experience, capabilities and resources to help market our new line of refrigerated trailers in Eastern Canada,” said Stoughton Trailers senior vice-president of sales and marketing Jim Kachidurian.

“We at BTS are excited to be the exclusive dealer for Stoughton in these two Canadian provinces, and long-term strategic partner for its new line of refrigerated trailer products. We look forward to the successful full production launch of the new line to expand our offering of Stoughton brand trailers,” said president Bob Breadner.