BREAKING NEWS: Major strike threatens to stall Purolator

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — The Teamsters union representing Purolator Courier’s drivers and Purolator will be involved in last ditch efforts to avoid a strike this afternoon.
Jean-Pierre Blackburn, federal Minister of Labour, has convened Purolator management and Teamsters negotiators to a meeting with a mediator today at 4 p.m.
Purolator employees rejected a tentative agreement by a margin of 51%, and there have been rumours that a strike could occur as soon as this Friday. Teamsters represents 10,000 Purolator employees across Canada.
“We hope that this meeting will manage to break the deadlock,” Robert Bouvier, president of Teamsters Canada, said in a release today.
Teamsters also reported Purolator and the union are not in contact at this time. The meeting takes place at 4 p.m.in Laval, Que.
I think Canada post employees (CUPW) and Purolator employees should help each other on the issues including picketing on each others lines together and they are sister companies and should stick together to get fair collective agreements.
It should be illegal for Canada Post to effect Purolator
check the date on the article–2008. With the strike looming at Canada Post 2016, Purolator volumes are through the roof. Purolator contract good until Dec 3, 2016. Purolator employees have no dog in this fight
Purolator stops talking to union. Strike vote set for First or second week January 2017..Refer to teamsters website