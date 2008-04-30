BREAKING NEWS: Major strike threatens to stall Purolator

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — The Teamsters union representing Purolator Courier’s drivers and Purolator will be involved in last ditch efforts to avoid a strike this afternoon.

Jean-Pierre Blackburn, federal Minister of Labour, has convened Purolator management and Teamsters negotiators to a meeting with a mediator today at 4 p.m.

Purolator employees rejected a tentative agreement by a margin of 51%, and there have been rumours that a strike could occur as soon as this Friday. Teamsters represents 10,000 Purolator employees across Canada.

“We hope that this meeting will manage to break the deadlock,” Robert Bouvier, president of Teamsters Canada, said in a release today.

Teamsters also reported Purolator and the union are not in contact at this time. The meeting takes place at 4 p.m.in Laval, Que.