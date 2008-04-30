Truck News

BREAKING NEWS: Major strike threatens to stall Purolator

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. -- The Teamsters union representing Purolator Courier's drivers and Purolator will be involved in...

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — The Teamsters union representing Purolator Courier’s drivers and Purolator will be involved in last ditch efforts to avoid a strike this afternoon.

Jean-Pierre Blackburn, federal Minister of Labour, has convened Purolator management and Teamsters negotiators to a meeting with a mediator today at 4 p.m.

Purolator employees rejected a tentative agreement by a margin of 51%, and there have been rumours that a strike could occur as soon as this Friday. Teamsters represents 10,000 Purolator employees across Canada.

“We hope that this meeting will manage to break the deadlock,” Robert Bouvier, president of Teamsters Canada, said in a release today.

Teamsters also reported Purolator and the union are not in contact at this time. The meeting takes place at 4 p.m.in Laval, Que.


4 Comments » for BREAKING NEWS: Major strike threatens to stall Purolator
  1. Mohamed says:
    June 11, 2016 at 1:13 pm

    I think Canada post employees (CUPW) and Purolator employees should help each other on the issues including picketing on each others lines together and they are sister companies and should stick together to get fair collective agreements.

  2. Morris says:
    July 6, 2016 at 5:17 pm

    It should be illegal for Canada Post to effect Purolator

  3. Harry Rudolfs Harry Rudolfs says:
    July 7, 2016 at 4:59 am

    check the date on the article–2008. With the strike looming at Canada Post 2016, Purolator volumes are through the roof. Purolator contract good until Dec 3, 2016. Purolator employees have no dog in this fight

  4. steve says:
    December 15, 2016 at 9:45 am

    Purolator stops talking to union. Strike vote set for First or second week January 2017..Refer to teamsters website

