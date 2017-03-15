Canadian freight volumes increase in February

TORONTO, Ont. — TransCore Link Logistics Canadian and cross-border loads showed strong volumes in February.

According to TransCore, the numbers earned the ranking of second highest recorded volumes in the month of February since the record was set in February 2014.

Compared to last year, February’s volumes increased 34%; however, month-over-month, volumes decreased 5%.

Intra-Canada loads represented 26% of the total volumes and rose 29% year-over-year.

Cross-border load postings averaged 71% of the total data submitted by Loadlink’s Canadian-based customers. In addition, loads leaving Canada rose 13% while loads coming into Canada went up 55% year-over-year.

Equipment capacity

TransCore says equipment capacity has continued to be stable after three months of nearly two trucks for every available load — promising news for the industry.

As well, compared to the previous month, there was no change in February’s truck-to-load ratio. Compared to last year, the truck-to-load ratio improved 38% to 2.11 from 3.42 in February 2016.