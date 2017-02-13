Canadian freight volumes off to a good start: TransCore

TORONTO, Ont. – TransCore Link Logistics’ Canadian and cross-border loads showed another impressive month for load volumes.

According to the data, January’s load volumes marked the second highest recorded volumes compared to the same month in any year. The record for highest load volumes was set in January 2014, TransCore said.

Compared to last month, January’s volumes were up 10%. Year-over-year, load volumes jumped 43%.

Intra-Canada loads represented 24% of the total volumes and climbed 45% compared to the same period last year.

Cross-border loads averaged 72% of the total data (an increase of five percentage points from December 2016) submitted by Loadlink’s Canadian-based customers. As well, loads leaving Canada were up 35% and loads coming into Canada went up 46% year-over-year.

The narrowing gap in capacity continued in January, tightening even further to 2.10 trucks for every load available. In December 2016, this ratio was 2.26. Year-over-year, the truck-to-load ratio improved 34%, TransCore reported.