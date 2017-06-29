CBSA to review, refund AMPS penalties

TORONTO, Ont. — The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has agreed to review all Administrative Monetary Penalty System (AMPS) penalties associated with system outages during the filing of Advance Commercial Information (ACI) data.

The penalties being reviewed are ones that occurred on the shoulder period of one hour before an outage occurred and two hours following the correction of the outage. If CBSA believes that an AMPS penalty was issued unfairly to a carrier during an outage period, the penalty will be refunded. System outages have been affecting carriers for a long period of time, according to reports.

This conclusion was reached after talks between the CBSA and the Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA). The CTA has been told that refunds are already flowing back to the industry with the possibility of more to follow in the coming weeks.

CTA will also be working with CBSA over the next six months on reviewing the issues surrounding AMPS compliance and system outages. The CTA confirms it will search for solutions and mitigation strategies that work for both industry and government.

“CTA appreciates this constructive approach by CBSA in reviewing previously-issued AMPS penalties and working with our members to develop a compliance regime that respects the needs of CBSA and the trucking industry,” said CTA’s Lak Shoan.

Carriers interested in learning more about the AMPS review system should contact their local association for more information.