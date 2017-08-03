Class 8 orders increase for second consecutive month: FTR

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — FTR revealed today that preliminary Class 8 net orders for July were at 18,300 units, representing an increase of 5% from June, and 79% from July 2016.

Orders increased for the second month in a row, a positive sign during the summer months.

According to FTR, the market remains stable, but is moving in a positive direction. Orders for the past 12 months total 224,000 units.

Don Ake, vice-president of commercial vehicles at FTR, commented: “This is a great sign to see orders rising, even slightly, in mid-summer. This is the beginning of a positive trend that we expect to continue the rest of this year, right into 2018. The Class 8 market is starting to move upward and orders are forecasted to accelerate in the fall.

“Freight is on the upswing and industry capacity is tightening. The equipment markets, both Class 8 and trailers, are starting to respond to this environment.”