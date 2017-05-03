Class 8 orders stay steady in April: FTR

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — FTR reported today that Class 8 orders remained on a steady track at 23,600 units ordered in April.

These numbers met expectations with a 4% increase over March and 77% increase compared to a year ago. Class 8 orders for the past six months now annualize to 262,000 units.

Don Ake, vice-president of commercial vehicles at FTR, commented: “The order pattern continues to track a sustained, normal pattern. In this order cycle, the fleets did not place all the big orders in October and November. The all didn’t jump into the pool at once. Some fleets did order at that time, but since then, fleets have placed orders in a more measured, steady fashion as they became more confident about 2017. There should be one more month of good orders before the traditional summer break….The Class 8 market continues to show some solid momentum as orders remain at good levels and production is starting to rise. This is a typical moderate market recovery.”