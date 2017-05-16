Consolidated Fastfrate adds to management team

WOODBRIDGE, Ont. — Consolidated Fastfrate has added three key players to its national management team.

John King was named the company’s new director of IT and process; Mary Gervasio the new national sales coordinator; and Kim Wonfor was named the new director of cross border.They are all based at their head office facility in Woodbridge, Ont.

“It’s an exciting time for our company and the new talent we have in these pivotal roles are already making a measurable difference. We are well on our way to raising the service bar higher and offering a more comprehensive solution to our customers. We are much more than an intermodal LTL carrier and it’s time we let shippers know the breadth of our service within Canada and across North America.”