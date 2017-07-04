CTA outlines challenges with federal carbon pricing approach

TORONTO, Ont. — The Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) has made a submission highlighting the administrative and competitive challenges created by the proposed federal pricing system contained in the federal government’s technical paper released last month.

While CTA is not conceptually opposed to market-based solutions like carbon pricing, contending that since diesel fuel is the second largest operating cost component after labour, the Alliance has for months been warning against taking the program down certain paths.

In its submission, CTA declared that without more information, clarity, and changes in certain policy areas CTA cannot support the federal government’s plan.

“The federal government appears very committed to implementing a federal carbon pricing system by 2018, the prime role of CTA moving forward is work with federal officials to mitigate the administrative impact of this system on our sector as well as to make the federal carbon price as transparent as possible to allow carriers and customers to understand the impact of this government initiative on the cost of moving goods,” said CTA president Stephen Laskowski.

The CTA’s primary concerns include: