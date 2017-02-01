Daimler to celebrate a century of innovation

PORTLAND, Ore. – Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) is set to celebrate a century of innovation with the anniversaries of Freightliner, Detroit, Western Star and Thomas Built Bus brands.

Throughout the year, DTNA will be celebrating its legacy as 2017 marks 75 years for Freightliner Trucks, and 50 years for Western Star. As well, Thomas Built Bus enjoys 100 years of business and Detroit reaches a milestone of almost 80 years.

From the 1942 debut of the Freightliner Model 600 “Shovelnose,” the industry’s first all-aluminum cab, to the 2017 launch of the new Cascadia, Freightliner Trucks has been at the center of industry innovation for 75 years, the company said. Meanwhile, Western Star Trucks can trace its roots back 50 years to Canadian mining and logging operations. new

“I am very proud of our company’s rich history,” said Martin Daum, president and CEO, Daimler Trucks North America. “We have a portfolio of brands that, while very different, share a strong legacy of innovation. Over the past century we’ve grown into North America’s undisputed market leader, and as we celebrate our past, we’re looking forward to a future that pushes the boundaries of innovation.”