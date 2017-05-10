Daimler promotes two executives

PORTLAND, Ore. – Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) has promoted two senior executives recently.

The company announced yesterday that Jeff Allen and Stefan Kurschner have been added to the company’s operating committee.

“Daimler Trucks North America has an exceptionally strong executive team and Jeff Allen and Stefan Kurschner exemplify the type of leaders that will continue the company’s undisputed market leadership,” said Roger Nielsen, president and CEO, Daimler Trucks North America. “Their membership on DTNA’s Operating Committee bolsters our collective expertise in managing our industry-leading manufacturing and aftermarket networks.”

As of Aug. 1, Allen will assume the position of DTNA’s senior vice-president of productoin, quality and specialty vehicles. He is currently the vice-president of operations at Detroit Diesel Corporation in Redford, Michigan. With Daimler, Allen has more than 20 years of leadership and operational responsibility.

“Jeff Allen’s tenure at DDC’s powertrain operations has been a resounding success,” said Nielsen. “Exceptional product quality and incredible market penetration of the integrated Detroit Powertrain made Jeff the perfect candidate to lead DTNA’s manufacturing network, Freightliner Custom Chassis Corporation and Thomas Built Buses.”

Effective July 1, 2017, Stefan Kurschner will lead DTNA’s aftermarket business units as senior vice-president. He is currently the president and CEO of Daimler Vehículos Comerciales Mexico. Stefan brings more than twenty five years of distinguished Daimler global experience, including management positions in Germany, Argentina, Brazil, Spain, USA and Mexico. Stefan has lead Daimler Trucks Mexico since September 1, 2013, which has led to c growth in the region and the 2016 achievement of 36.2% of the Mexican Class 8 market.

“Stefan has transformed the Mexican market for DTNA over the last four years,” continued Nielsen. “He set aggressive goals for the revitalization of both the Daimler Trucks Mexico workforce and the Dealer Network, two goals that were achieved very quickly. He leaves the Mexican market well-positioned for continued success.”