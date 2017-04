KITCHENER, Ont. — The 32nd annual Central Ontario Regional Truck Driving Championships has been slotted for June 10.

The event, which features the region’s best truck drivers weaving through a driving obstacle course is set to take place at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium.

Winners of the Regional event get a chance to compete at the provincial level.

To learn more about the regional event, or to sign up, visit: www.cortdc.com.