Date for Toronto Regional Truck Driving Championships set

BRAMPTON, Ont. — The Toronto Regional Truck Driving Championships has been slotted for May 27.

The championships will once again be held at the Brampton PowerAde Centre (7575 Kennedy Rd.) where competitors will go head-to-head with other drivers for the opportunity to advance to the Ontario Truck Driving Championships being held July 7-9.

Registration takes place at the PowerAde Centre North Parking Lot on Saturday May 27 from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. The drivers’ written test will take place 7:30 a.m. – 8:15 am. Skill start time 9:00 am. There will also be a barbecue lunch.

The awards banquet will be held later that night at 7 p.m. at the The Bramalea Lions Hall (45 Avondale Blvd) in Brampton.