Deadline to apply for OTA’s Education Foundation scholarships is fast approaching

TORONTO, Ont. — The deadline to apply for an Ontario Trucking Association Education Foundation scholarship is July 15.

Students and parents are encouraged to browse www.otaef.com to download application forms for Education Foundation scholarships. Students can apply for general university or college scholarships in the amounts of $1,500 and $1,000 respectively to help them fund their tuition and other academic fees.

General applicants must meet all eligibility criteria, which includes having the application sponsored by an Ontario trucking or trucking services/supply company that employs or contracts a parent of the applicant.

Students must submit their applications by the deadline of July 15th in order to be considered.

Students entering their first year of post-secondary directly from high school are eligible to apply for the J.O. Goodman, the Bud Barr, George P. Ledson, or the C.V. Hoar Awards. While the same application form can be used, there are additional requirements. Applicants are assessed on criteria which include academic achievement, service to community, and participation in extra-curricular activities. Winners for these awards are chosen by the Foundation’s Selection Committee.

Post-secondary students are also urged to take a look at the scholarship opportunities under the Foundation’s endowed scholarship program. These scholarships have been established by trucking and service supply companies through endowments that are managed by the Foundation, and reflect the priorities and values of the companies that established them.

The deadline for completed applications for endowed scholarships is also July 15th.

Students can apply for as many scholarships as they want, and are eligible to receive more than one.