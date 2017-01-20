December trailer orders up 30% year-over-year: ACT Research

COLUMBUS, Ind. — ACT Research revealed that the industry closed 2016 on a solid note as December dry van orders were up 26% year-over-year and reefer orders up almost 140% over 2015.

Despite the solid y/y performance, both new and net orders were down 5% from the previous month. Additionally, the impact of higher energy prices was evident in the vocational segments, as flats, dumps, and bulk tanks all posted solid month over month improvement.

In addition, ACT said December’s order pace was insufficient to offset weaker orders earlier in the year while net trailer orders for the full year were weaker than last year.

“For the full year, industry net orders of just under 229k units were down 28% versus 2015,” said Frank Maly, director–CV Transportation analysis and research at ACT. “Dry vans and reefers, both off 30% to 31% year-over-year, were the major factors in that total market performance, although net orders for every trailer category in our group of ten were down from 2015.”