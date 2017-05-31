Del Duca wins leadership award

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Ontario’s Transportation Minister, Steven Del Duca received the Road Today 2017 Leadership Award.

Del Duca was recognized for his dedicated public service, community involvement, commitment and vision towards promo ting road safety in Ontario. He was also acknowledged for the leadership in creating better opportunities for a safer & thriving trucking industry since appointed Ontario’s Minister of Transportation in 2014. Some of the major policy decisions taken under his tenure include implementing Mandatory Entry Level Training for Tractor-Trailer Drivers and Fairer Compliance in Excavation, Aggregate Sectors amongst others.

The award was presented to him at the 9th Annual Road Today Show & Job Fair held at the Brampton Soccer Centre on Saturday, May 27th by MPP Harinder Malhi (Brampton – Springdale), MPP Vic Dhillon (Brampton West), Harkirat Singh (Peel School Board Trustee), Brian Patterson (Ontario Safety League) and others.