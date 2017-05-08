Date for Fleet Safety Council annual conference set

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — The Fleet Safety Council has revealed details of its upcoming 26th annual educational conference.

The one-day conference is set for Friday, October 20, 2017 at the Centre for Health and Safety Innovation in Mississauga and organizers say the event “will bring together fleet safety professionals from the truck, bus, courier, ready-mix, and waste management industries as well as insurance companies and other related businesses to discuss the latest industry trends.”

According to the Council, the educational conference will cover industry trends like diversity and medical marijuana and will include a workshop on how to create a memorable presentation, and a panel with legal experts. Speakers include Trucking HR Canada’s Angela Splinter and Jane Jazwary of CarriersEdge.

Organizers have also put together a pre-conference bowling event at Planet Bowl, the night before the event on October 19,

For more information or to register for the conference, please contact George Iacono at 416-464-3398 or e-mail him at giacono@ihsa.ca.