Drivewyze named Frost & Sullivan’s Company of the Year

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Frost & Sullivan announced today that Drivewyze Inc. is the 2017 North American Frost & Sullivan Award for Company of the Year.

“Drivewyze aptly addressed the shortcomings of existing transponder-based weigh station bypass systems, which require high up-front costs and heavy infrastructure investment, with a nimbler and more cost-efficient weigh station bypass solution,” said Chandramowli Kailasam, team leader at Frost & Sullivan’s Global Commercial Vehicles Research.

“Drivewyze accomplishes this through its use of commercial mobile radio service (CMRS) technology—the same technology deployed in modern cellular and Internet networks that deliver mobile calls and data.”

Depending on the carrier’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) Inspection Selection System safety score, a Drivewyze-equipped truck can bypass weigh stations up to 98% of the time. Based on a study of more than 94 million truck visits to weigh stations, Drivewyze calculates that each bypass generates an average savings of $9.31 in operating costs. The Drivewyze PreClear app not only eliminates the need for one more piece of hardware in a truck cab, but also delivers a truly hassle-free experience for the user. Subscriptions cost $15.75 per truck per month, with fleet discounts available. This cost can be recovered from just two bypasses; in other words, it is possible for customers to obtain return on investment in less than a day.

“Drivewyze has designed its PreClear app for smartphones, tablets, and specialized in-cab telematics devices and has positioned it to revolutionize highway safety and freight efficiency,” Kailasam said.

“High-performance CMRS technology allows Drivewyze to reliably weigh trucks using Weigh in Motion (WIM) scales on the highway,” Kailasam added. “With that reliable WIM compatibility, and broader national coverage, Drivewyze has eclipsed transponder-based weigh station bypass systems. It offers bypass service along major transportation routes in virtually all U.S. states, with more than 650 fixed and mobile sites across 42 states and Canadian provinces.”

“As a leader in location-based Vehicle to Infrastructure (V2I) technology, Drivewyze has built the world’s largest V2I safety network that’s a generation ahead of existing radio frequency identification transponder solutions,” Kailasam said.

“Drivewyze offers a win-win-win solution benefitting the trucking industry and commercial motor vehicle enforcement agencies as well as the motoring public. Drivewyze can reduce congestion in and around weigh stations and deliver vital safety alerts to drivers, exactly when and where they are most needed.

“Since Drivewyze is the only global positioning system (GPS), Internet-based platform requiring no roadside infrastructure, it reduces cost barriers to weigh station bypass deployment for fleet and truck operators as well as state agencies.

“The Drivewyze cloud-based software solution is future-proof, and not restricted to specific in-truck devices or stand-alone, battery-operated, transponders. Through the Drivewyze Analytics service, carriers have unprecedented visibility into drive-time performance and what actually happens when their trucks visit weigh stations.”

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the company that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.